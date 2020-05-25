PREVIOUS
Here’s what coming to BritBox in June 2020

May 25, 2020

9:07 PM EDT

BBC Studios and ITV have revealed what content is coming to their British programming-focused streaming service in June.

The service, which costs $8.99 CAD/month (or $89.99 per year), offers access to such series as Doctor WhoEmmerdale and Five by Five.

In June, the service will add the following programming:

  • Sprintwatch — BritBox Exclusive (06/01/2020)
  • MI-5: seasons 6- 10 (06/05/2020)
  • Sticks and Stones — BritBox Exclusive (06/09/2020)
  • Ordinary Lies (06/09/2020)
  • Not Safe for Work (06/09/2020)
  • Age Before Beauty (06/09/2020)
  • Yes, Minister (06/09/2020)
  • Yes Prime Minister (06/09/2020)
  • Agatha Christie’s Why Didn’t They Ask Evans — BritBox Exclusive (06/12/2020)
  • Panorama Coronavirus: The Scientific Battle — BritBox Exclusive (06/16/2020)
  • Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials Mystery — BritBox Exclusive (06/19/2020)
  • Isolation Stories — BritBox Exclusive (06/23/2020)
  • Agatha Christie’s Secret Adversary — BritBox Exclusive (06/26/2020)

You can access BritBox on Android, iOS, Apple TV, Roku and more.

