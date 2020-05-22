PREVIOUS
News

Osmo to kick off month-long sale on May 24 on camera, accessories

The sale runs until June 23rd

May 22, 2020

7:10 AM EDT

0 comments

Osmo Action

DJI has announced that it will offer a special sale on a select Osmo products from May 24th to June 23rd.

Specifically, the Osmo Action mini motion-tracking camera and Osmo Pocket smartphone stabilizer are set to go on sale.

Here’s a breakdown of the deals.

It’s important to note that the Osmo Action Charging Combo includes a charging kit with the Osmo Action at no additional cost.

Learn more about Osmo’s devices here.

Related Articles

News

Apr 15, 2020

3:30 PM EDT

DJI to likely reveal rumoured Mavic Air 2 drone at April 27 event

News

Apr 27, 2020

9:30 PM EDT

DJI announces Mavic Air 2 with larger sensor, 8K video and improved ‘Advanced Pilot System&...

News

Oct 21, 2016

8:44 AM EDT

Educational gaming company Osmo releases financial literacy and entrepreneurial game

Features

Aug 4, 2016

1:43 PM EDT

Meet the toy that turns your kidâ€™s tablet into a hands-on learning experience

Comments