Osmo to kick off month-long sale on May 24 on camera, accessories

DJI has announced that it will offer a special sale on a select Osmo products from May 24th to June 23rd.
Specifically, the Osmo Action mini motion-tracking camera and Osmo Pocket smartphone stabilizer are set to go on sale.
Here’s a breakdown of the deals.
- Osmo Action Charging Combo — $259 USD (about $361 CAD), regularly $369 USD (about $515 CAD)
- Osmo Pocket — $299 USD (about $417 CAD), regularly $369 USD (about $515 CAD)
- Osmo Pocket Part 13 Expansion Kit — $59 USD (about $82.32 CAD), regularly $109 (about $152 CAD)
It’s important to note that the Osmo Action Charging Combo includes a charging kit with the Osmo Action at no additional cost.
Learn more about Osmo’s devices here.
Comments