‘Wholesome Direct’ 2020 will showcase over 50 indie games

If you’re missing Nintendo Directs, YouTube channel Wholesome Games is filling that hole. Wholesome Direct 2020 will showcase cute and cozy games on May 26th at 10am PT/1pm ET on YouTube.
Join Wholesome Games on May 26 at 1pm ET for the first-ever #WholesomeDirect, live on YouTube! We'll have exclusive footage, developer interviews, and announcements from over 50 wholesome indie games.
Click "Set Reminder" to be notified when it's live! https://t.co/Ki6ZMp1hpg pic.twitter.com/JJ0XykXoBR
— Wholesome Games (@_wholesomegames) May 21, 2020
The 37-minute broadcast will showcase exclusive footage, developer interviews and more than 50 announcements from wholesome indie games.
Check out the trailer above for Wholesome Direct.
