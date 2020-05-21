PREVIOUS
‘Wholesome Direct’ 2020 will showcase over 50 indie games

Wholesome Games will showcase the Direct on YouTube

May 21, 2020

9:08 PM EDT

If you’re missing Nintendo Directs, YouTube channel Wholesome Games is filling that hole. Wholesome Direct 2020 will showcase cute and cozy games on May 26th at 10am PT/1pm ET on YouTube.

The 37-minute broadcast will showcase exclusive footage, developer interviews and more than 50 announcements from wholesome indie games.

Check out the trailer above for Wholesome Direct.

