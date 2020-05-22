Need more storage for your Switch or other tech products during COVID-19?
Best Buy Canada and Samsung seemed to have teamed up for what is being dubbed as a “The Samsung Shopping Event” and there are deals on SD cards, smartwatches, TVs and tablets.
Here’s a list of some of the deals:
- Samsung 256GB EVO Plus U3 Micro SD Card with SD Adapter for $52.99 (save $27)
- Samsung MB-MC128GA 128GB EVO Plus U3 Micro SD Card with SD Adapter for $25.79 (Save $19)
- Samsung MB-MC64GA 64GB EVO Plus U3 Micro SD Card with SD Adapter for $15.99 (save $6)
- Samsung EVO Plus 512GB 100MB/s microSD Memory Card for $117.99 (save $42)
- Samsung EVO Plus 256GB microSDXC 100MB/s U3 V20 4K for $64.99 (save $55)
- Samsung EVO Plus 32GB 95MB/s microSDHC UHS-1 Memory Card for $11.99 (save $3)
- Samsung EVO Plus 128GB 100MB/s microSDXC UHS-1 Memory Card for $34.99 (save $20)
- Samsung EVO Plus 64GB 100MB/s microSDXC UHS-1 Memory Card for $19.99 (save $7)
- Samsung 860 EVO 500GB SATA Internal Solid State Drive for $99.99 (save $20)
- Samsung T5 2TB USB External Solid State Drive for $459.99 (save $20)
- Samsung 55″ 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen Smart TV for $899.99 (save $200)
- Samsung 55″ 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen Smart TV for $1,299.99 (save $500)
- Samsung 65″ 4K UHD HDR LED Tizen Smart TV for $979.99 (save $420)
- Samsung 65″ Class 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV for $1,099.99 (save $600)
- Samsung 82″ 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen Smart TV for $3,999.99 (save $1,300)
- Samsung 75″ Class 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV for $1,699.99 (save $900)
- Samsung 75” 4K UHD HDR LED Tizen Smart TV for $1,599.99 (save $610)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 10.5″ 128GB for $729.99 (save $60)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 10.5″ 128GB Tablet for $849.99 (save $350)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 10.5″ 128GB for $809.99 (save $50)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch Active (40mm) for $229.72 (save $120)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 46mm Smartwatch for $299.59 (save $100)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 40mm Smartwatch for $189.99 (save $60)
- AKG Y500 On-Ear Wireless Headphones for $199.99 (save $80)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds 2019 for $138.88 (save $61)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds In-Ear Wireless Headphones for $134.99 (save $54)
Source: Best Buy Canada
Comments