Microsoft adding Windows 10 accessibility updates later this month

It’s looking like Windows 10 is about to get a little more accessible, according to Microsoft.
The company is looking to add customizable options that will change the size of your cursor and customize its shade. You’ll be able to choose from a couple of pre-selected options or make your own custom colour.
In addition, Microsoft is adding a text indicator and a couple of related tweaks coming to Magnifier. The new set of controls reads text out loud for anyone who would like to avoid eye strain, fatigue and headaches.
Narrator, Windows 10’s built-in screen reader, is also getting some significant updates. Microsoft claims the app will reduce the number of pauses it makes while reading. The Narrator app will also do a better job of pronouncing words.
In addition, Narrator will now automatically start reading from the top of the page.
That’s not all; if you’re interested, Microsoft breaks down all the features in detail in the previously mentioned blog post. The update is all part of its Windows 10 May 2020 update which is expected to roll out later this month.
Comments