PREVIOUS|
News

Microsoft adding Windows 10 accessibility updates later this month

Updated features are rolling out at the end of the month

May 22, 2020

5:28 PM EDT

0 comments

Windows 10 search bar

It’s looking like Windows 10 is about to get a little more accessible, according to Microsoft.

The company is looking to add customizable options that will change the size of your cursor and customize its shade. You’ll be able to choose from a couple of pre-selected options or make your own custom colour.

In addition, Microsoft is adding a text indicator and a couple of related tweaks coming to Magnifier. The new set of controls reads text out loud for anyone who would like to avoid eye strain, fatigue and headaches.

Narrator, Windows 10’s built-in screen reader, is also getting some significant updates. Microsoft claims the app will reduce the number of pauses it makes while reading. The Narrator app will also do a better job of pronouncing words.

In addition, Narrator will now automatically start reading from the top of the page.

That’s not all; if you’re interested, Microsoft breaks down all the features in detail in the previously mentioned blog post. The update is all part of its Windows 10 May 2020 update which is expected to roll out later this month.

Source: Microsoft Via: Engadget

Related Articles

News

Apr 14, 2020

4:12 PM EDT

Microsoft delays end of support for older versions of Windows 10

News

Nov 18, 2019

9:09 PM EST

Logitech launches accessibility toolkit that adds to Xbox Adaptive Controller

News

Jan 20, 2020

7:06 PM EST

Dad makes custom Nintendo Switch controller for daughter using Xbox Adaptive Controller

News

Oct 10, 2019

8:07 PM EDT

eSight expands Canadian access to assistive device for vision loss

Comments