Amazon Canada slashes prices on Alexa-powered devices

The tech deals are plenty this week.
Amazon Canada is looking to continue its progression by infiltrating your home with its smart home products. Its latest offerings see savings on Alexa-powered devices, both stand-alone and bundled items.
- Echo Show 8 for $99.99 (save $70)
- Echo Show 8 with TP-Link Smart Plug for $114.99 (save $79.99)
- Echo (3rd Gen) for $89.99 (save $40)
- Echo Show 5 for $59.99 (save $40)
- Ring Stick Up Cam Battery HD security camera for $109.99 (save $20)
- Echo Show 5 with Amazon Smart Plug for $94.98 (save $40)
- Echo Show 5 with Wyze Cam v2 for $99.98 (save $40)
- Ring Spotlight Cam Battery HD Security Camera for $209.99 (save $40)
- Ring Alarm 5 Piece Kit (1st Gen) with Echo Dot for $240 (save $98.99)
Source: Amazon Canada
Comments