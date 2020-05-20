PREVIOUS|
LG officially reveals Stylo 6 with 6.8-inch screen and 4,000mAh battery

It's unclear if the phone will launch in Canada

May 20, 2020

1:23 PM EDT

The LG has now officially revealed the Stylo 6 mid-range smartphone.

The phone features a 6.8-inch HD screen with 3GB of RAM, 64GB internal storage with support for microSD cards. There’s also a 4,000mAh battery, Android 10, USB Type-C, Bluetooth 5.0 and a stylus. Further, the handset sports a headphone jack.

On the back, the phone is paired with a trio of cameras. There’s a 13-megapixel primary lens, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

The handset also features DTS: X 3D surround sound and comes in a colour variant that’s similar to the Samsung Galaxy Note 10’s Aura Glow.

The smartphone is available at Boost Mobile in the U.S. for $179 ($249.14 CAD). However, it doesn’t seem like the phone is available in Canada yet. We’ve reached out to LG Canada for more information.

