Staples Canada has revealed new deals on almost 2,000 items in a site-wide sale.
The retailerâ€™s online sale is set to run to the end of May.
Below is a list of some of the most notable offers in Canadian dollars:
- Google Home — $39.99 (Save $90 until May 28th)
- ASUS 27″ TN Gaming Monitor — $229.99 (Save $40 until May 26th)
- D-Link 5-Port Gigabit Desktop Switch — $19.99 (Save $5 until May 21st)
- HP OfficeJet Pro All-in-One Printer — $169.99 (Save $20 until May 26th)
- Amazon Echo — $89.99 (Save $40 until May 28th)
- D-Link Full HD Outdoor Wi-Fi Camera — $149.99 (Save $50 until May 21st)
- Centon DataStick Pro 32 GB USB (5 Pack) — $59.99 (Save $3 until May 21st)
- Verbatim Nintendo Switch Controller — $34.99 (Save $10 until May 31st)
- Beats by Dre Powerbeats High-Performance Wireless Earphones — $179.99 (Save $20 until May 21st)
- Zotac P Series Desktop Computer — $294.99 (Save $35 until May 29th)
You can find Staplesâ€™ full flyer on its website.
