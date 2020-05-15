HTC might be launching a pair of truly wireless earbuds that the company is calling the ‘HTC U Ear,’ according to a recently uncovered FCC listing that also includes images.
The images show the HTC U Ear sports a black colour and that they feature a gloss finish. The case looks like a cube with rounded corners and the earbuds sit in it horizontally. The case charges via USB Type-C.
There’s no indication of when HTC will release the U Ear or if the wireless eabuds will make their way to Canada.
Source: @yabhishekhd
Comments