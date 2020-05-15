PREVIOUS|
News

HTC U Ear wireless earbuds show up in FCC listing

May 15, 2020

12:53 PM EDT

0 comments

HTC might be launching a pair of truly wireless earbuds that the company is calling the ‘HTC U Ear,’ according to a recently uncovered FCC listing that also includes images.

The images show the HTC U Ear sports a black colour and that they feature a gloss finish. The case looks like a cube with rounded corners and the earbuds sit in it horizontally. The case charges via USB Type-C.

There’s no indication of when HTC will release the U Ear or if the wireless eabuds will make their way to Canada.

Source: @yabhishekhd

Related Articles

News

Apr 28, 2020

1:16 PM EDT

HTC reportedly planning to release a new mid-range smartphone

News

May 2, 2020

10:04 AM EDT

Here are the Google Pixel 4a, OnePlus Z and HTC Desire 20 Pro leaks from this past week

News

Apr 29, 2020

5:51 PM EDT

Rumoured HTC Desire 20 Pro features hole punch camera and slim bezels

Comments