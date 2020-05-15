More NES and SNES games are coming to Nintendo Switch Online

Nintendo is adding more games to the NES and SNES catalogue included in its Nintendo Switch Online subscription service.
The games coming to the service on May 20th include one NES title and three SNES games.
On the NES side, Tecmo’s mythical action game Ryga is coming to the library, while the SNES’ growing library is getting Natsume’s cult sci-fi western shooter, Wild Guns, and Jaleco’s overhead shooter, Operation Logic Bomb.
The main focus of these new releases is Panel de Pon, which never released outside of Japan in its original form.
Originally designed by the legendary Gunpei Yokoi, the game features a fantasy anime visual style. Outside of Japan, the title was released and marketed by Nintendo under another familiar name, Tetris Attack. Interestingly, the game actually has nothing to do with Tetris.
This version of the title replaced the previously mentioned style and added characters from Yoshi’s Island. The game would later spinoff into its own series ‘Puzzle League‘ that has featured Nintendo properties like, Animal Crossing and Dr. Mario in several crossover titles.
The addition of these four games coming on May 20th brings the service’s library of games to 82.
Source: Nintendo
