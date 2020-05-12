Google Play Store is testing new search filters to get top apps

Google is currently testing filters that would allow users to refine their search results.
Currently, the Play Store has these filter ‘For you,’ ‘Top charts,’ ‘Events,’ ‘Premium,’ ‘Categories,’ and ‘Editor’s Choice, but when you type in a search query, the filters are far more basic. Type in “video editor” and the filter options become “for youtube,” “imovie,” etc.
With this new testing, however, the Play Store is letting users refine search queries by ratings (either 4.0+ or 4.5+) as well as search for the ‘Editor Choice’ badge and ‘New.’
Tapping all three filters will show the top apps. This way, you can also learn about newly developed apps or pick what’s generally highly rated.
According to 9to5Google, this isn’t widely available yet and is rolling out via a server-side update.
Source: 9to5Google
