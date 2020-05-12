Instagram rolling out ways to manage interactions to prevent online bullying

Instagram is launching new features to fight online bullying on its platform and help users manage their profiles and interactions.
The platform is rolling out a new feature to manage multiple unwanted interactions at once. It will let users delete comments in bulk, as well as block or restrict multiple accounts that post negative comments.
“Early feedback has been encouraging, and we’ve found that it helps people, especially with larger followings, maintain a positive environment on their account,” Instagram stated in a blog post.
Instagram says that it is going to roll out “Pinned Comments,” so users can highlight positive interactions. The social media giant says that this feature gives users a way to set the tone for their account and engage with their community by pinning a select number of comments to the top of the thread.
Further, Instagram users will soon be able to choose who can tag and mention them in posts or stories. This feature is meant to prevent bullies from targeting others through tags and mentions.
“You can choose whether you want everyone, only people you follow or no one to be able to tag or mention you in a comment, caption or story,” Instagram notes about the feature.
Over the past year, the social media giant has been rolling out several features to prevent bullying. For instance, it recently launched a ‘Restrict’ feature that lets users hide comments.
Source: Instagram
