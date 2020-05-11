There are over 35 million wireless subscribers in Canada and if you’re in the market to switch carriers, then you’ll want to know about the latest promotions and cell phone rate plan changes. You can find all those changes and additions below in a simple, easy to read chart.
Every week MobileSyrup will post the latest weekly rate plan deals. You can also check out our MobileSyrup’s rate plan calculator for details on plans, as well as to find the right plan for you.
Keep in mind that rate plans are always subject to change and that we’ll do our best to keep this list updated as accurately as possible.
Canadian carrier rate plan changes this week
7-Eleven Speakout
New
- $25 Account Bonus with $100 top up voucher
- FIGO Orbit II for $49.99 instead of $79.95
Bell
New
- Increased pricing by $10/mo. on 10GB to 50GB Connect Everything plans (all regions)
- Decreased price on the Apple iPhone 7, LG G8X ThinQ, Huawei P30 Lite and LG Q60 with SmartPay
- Basic Phones now available with SmartPay on Basic Phone plans (were only available with 2-year or outright pricing on Basic plans)
Ongoing
- Promo on Unlimited and Connect Everything plans with 20GB for the price of 10GB – also valid on CA & US plans for $105/mo. (main regions)
- Promo on Unlimited and Connect Everything plans with 15GB for the price of 10GB (MB/QC/SK)
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with SmartPay or SmartPay + Device Return Option
- One year of Apple TV+ included when buying an Apple iPhone
- Waived connection fee with online order
- Unlimited and Connect Everything share plans are $10/mo. cheaper in MB, QC & SK compared to main regions
- Family savings: $10 off all additional lines on a Connect Everything Share plan (all regions)
- Up to $700 trade-in credit with any smartphone purchase (and min $100 trade-in credit on select smartphones)
- 100MB bonus data for 12 months on $15 to $35 Prepaid plans or 500MB bonus data for 12 months on $45+ Prepaid plans with allowance or auto-allowance
- 50 bonus local minutes on the $15 and $20 prepaid voice plans (all regions)
- 500MB bonus data on the $45 prepaid voice and data plans (all regions
Chatr
Ongoing
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on all plans except $15 plan which comes with 250MB bonus
Fizz Mobile
Ongoing
- Increased pricing on Quebec coverage minutes by $1, and on 1GB and 2GB data options by $1 as well
- Decreased pricing on 6GB, 8GB, 10GB and 12GB data options by $1 to $3
Eastlink
Ongoing
- 5GB of Bonus Data on all Data Plans plus Eastlink customers get an extra 1GB bonus
Fido
Ongoing
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with 24-mo. Fido Payment Program and Talk, Text and Data plan
- 5GB Promo plan for $50/mo. (all regions)
- 15GB Promo plan for $65/mo. (MB/SK)
- First month of service FREE on the 10GB BYO plan (QC)
- $10/mo. off 10GB plan in QC compared to other regions
- $5/mo. off Talk & Text plan in QC compared to other regions (2-year only)
Freedom Mobile
Ongoing
- 5GB bonus data on Unlimited 15GB, 16GB, 20GB and 25GB plans and on Unlimited CA + US 10GB and 30GB plans
- 3GB bonus data on Freedom 2GB, 3GB, 5GB and 6GB plans
- Double data on $25 and $35 Freedom plans
- $5/mo. digital discount on all plans
- Customers who BYO phone and add a new line get $10/mo. off when activating a $50+ plan for 12 months – also available on CA + US talk plans
- $25 credit for both when referring a friend
- 8GB for $40/mo. for 12 months with BYO phone (in-store)
- 1GB bonus data on the $29 Prepaid plan with 2GB data
- $10 off the $24 and $39 prepaid plans with digital discount
Koodo Mobile
New
- Decreased pricing on the Apple iPhone 7 with retail price and increased pricing on the Samsung Galaxy S10e with financing on Tab Large and Extra Large
Ongoing
- $100 Visa gift card on the LG G8X ThinQ Dual-Screen and Q70 and the Motorola One Vision with activation on the Tab
- 5GB Promo plan for $50/mo. (all regions)
- 15GB Promo plan for $65/mo. (MB/SK)
- First month FREE with promo code on the $65 plan with 10GB data (QC)
- $5/mo. off $35 plan with PPU data in QC compared to other regions
- $10/mo. off 10GB plan in QC compared to other regions
- $25 credit for both when referring a friend after they join on a postpaid plan
- $5/mo. credit on the $25 prepaid plans (QC)
- 2GB bonus data OR $5/mo. credit on the $35 prepaid plan with no data (QC)
- 2GB bonus data on the $45 prepaid plan with 1GB (QC)
- $10/mo. off for 12 months on the $75 prepaid plan with promo code KOODOOFFER (MB/QC/SK)
Lucky Mobile
New
- 500MB bonus with the $35 plan (2GB total with AutoPay, was 1.5GB)
PC Mobile
Ongoing
- 250MB bonus data included with the $25 plan
- Unlimited Canada-wide minutes included with the $35 plan
- 1GB bonus data included with the $45 and $55 plans
Petro-Canada
Ongoing
- “$40/30 Days” promo plan with Unlimited Canada mins and 2.5GB data
- “$15/30 Days” promo plan with 100 Canada mins
- $10 account bonus with $100 top up
- Free shipping on all phones
- $5 off SIM card with $25+ airtime purchase (in-store)
Public Mobile
Ongoing
- $35 plan now includes 1GB + 500MB bonus + extra 500MB bonus data (2GB total)
- 1GB data add-on now is $15 for a limited-time (normally $30)
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on all Talk, Text & Data plans except $15 plan which comes with 250MB bonus
- $2 off every month with AutoPay Reward
- $10 credit for both when referring a friend + $1 off every 30 days as long as they stay active
Rogers
New
- Increased pricing on the Huawei devices with financing
- Infinite plans now 5G-ready at no extra cost until March 2021
Ongoing
- Promo on the Infinite plan with 20GB for the price of 10GB – also valid on CA & US plans for $105/mo. (main regions)
- Promo on Infinite plan with 15GB for $65 (MB/QC/SK)
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with Financing
- $10/mo. off all Infinite plans in MB, QC & SK compared to other regions
- Family savings: $10 off all additional lines on an Infinite plan (all regions)
- $50 referral credit for both after they activate
- Up to $500 trade-in credit when activating a new smartphone on a 2-year Infinite plan
SaskTel
Ongoing
- $20 Prepaid bonus with auto top-up set up
- Google Pixel 3 or 3 XL get $600 off via 24 monthly bill credits of $25 when activating a new line
Telus
New
- Updated offer: $100 referral credit for both after they activate on Peace of Mind and Peace of Mind Connect – was $75 credit and also available on Simple Share and Voice (select regions)
Ongoing
- Promo on $75 Peace of Mind plan with 20GB for the price of 10GB (main regions)
- Promo on $85 Peace of Mind Connect plan with 20GB for the price of 10GB (main regions)
- Promo on $65 Peace of Mind plan with 15GB for the price of 10GB (MB/QC/SK)
- Promo on Peace of Mind Connect and Simple Share plans with 15GB for $75 (MB/QC/SK)
- Promo $60 Simple Share plan with 5GB (MS/SK) or 6GB (QC)
- One year of Apple TV+ included when buying an Apple iPhone
- $10/mo. off all 10GB and 50GB Peace of Mind, Peace of Mind Connect and Simple Share plans or $5/mo. off all 20GB plans in MB, QC & SK compared to main regions
- Family savings: $5-$15 off all lines on Peace of Mind and Simple Share Family plans (all regions)
- Up to $700 trade-in credit with any smartphone purchase – suspended during COVID
Videotron
Ongoing
- Customers who BYO phone get 1 month of service FREE on any Zen plan
- Double data on the 1GB and 2GB Basic plans
Virgin Mobile
New
- $150 bonus gift card on the LG Q60 and Motorola Moto G7 Play
- $100 bonus gift card on the LG Q70 and X Power 3
- $75 bonus gift card on the LG G8X ThinQ on 2-year contract
Ongoing
- $5/month bill credit with the Apple iPhone SE (2020) and iPhone XS 64GB on Diamond contract
- $2/month bill credit with the Apple iPhone SE (2020) 128GB on Diamond contract
- 5GB Promo plan starting at $50/mo. with BYO (all regions)
- 15GB Promo plan starting at $65/mo. with BYO (MB/SK)
- $10/mo. off 10GB plan in QC compared to other regions
- $5/mo. off Talk & Text plan with PPU data in QC compared to other regions
