Global smartwatch shipments reached 14 million in Q1 2020: report

Strategy Analytics reports that 14 million smartwatches were shipped during the first quarter of 2020, a 20 percent increase from the year prior.
Unsurprisingly, the Apple Watch continued to hold the top spot with a 55 percent market share, a one percent increase from the previous quarter. This is the Apple Watch’s highest market share in two years, says Strategy Analytics. Overall, Apple Watch shipments grew 23 percent in Q1 2020.
Samsung, meanwhile, held the second spot with 1.9 million smartwatches shipped worldwide in Q1 2020. This is a slight increase from the 1.7 million shipped during Q1 2019. However, Samsung’s market share dropped from 15 percent to 14 percent over the past year.
“Despite considerable headwinds from the COVID-19 scare, global demand for smartwatches continued to grow. Smartwatches are selling well through online retail channels,” Steven Waltzer, senior analyst at Strategy Analytics, wrote in the report.
That said, Strategy Analytics director Woody Oh wrote that shipments will “slow sharply” in Q2 due to the pandemic. A “decent rebound” is expected in the second half of the year as more stores reopen and consumers feel more comfortable shopping in public.
Source: Strategy Analytics
