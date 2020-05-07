HP Canada working to 3D print 540,000 face shields in Canada

HP Canada has announced today that it’s mobilizing its Digital Manufacturing Partner Network of small and medium businesses to 3D print 3DP face shields.
The company says Health Canada has approved the face shield design, and the first batch out of 540,000 should start shipping out sometime this week.
The HP Digital Manufacturing Partner Network is a group of around 12 businesses in Canada that use 3D printing from HP to develop products from their companies. However, with the pandemic still ongoing and with there still being a demand for personal protective equipment, companies are pivoting to help the cause.
Hopefully, the masks start shipping out soon since Canada seems to be in desperate need of this type of gear for frontline workers.
