MobileSyrup’s 2020 Mother’s Day gift guide

Mother’s Day is coming up so we’ve put together a list of items you can send to your mom to show her some love.
Some of these gifts are digital, making them easy to send to your mom, while others might not make it on time given the current shipping delays across the country.
-
A new media subscription
Right now the gift of some content to consume can be a lifesaver. That said, don’t just buy your mom a DVD of Blu-ray off of Amazon. Instead, get her a new subscription service so she can watch or listen to something on her special day.
If she hasn’t tried Crave yet, the ‘Movies + HBO’ add-on is a great option with tons of content. Also, if she hasn’t started using a music streaming service, you could always add her to your family plan.
There are tons of options, but here’s a pro tip: if your mom has a smart speaker, make sure you set up the music streaming service with it so she can use it easily.Learn More
$6.99Crave
-
Bose Noise Canceling 700
If the mom in your life just needs a way to find some silence this Mother’s Day, it’s hard to beat the Bose Noise Cancelling 700s.
These headphones have a modern look while presenting rich sound in a comfortable package.
The real key to these headphones is their active noise-cancelling technology. Once you put them on, the outside world fades away. They’re also wireless so you can connect the headphones to anything with Bluetooth, as well as wired devices thanks to an included cable.Learn More
$499.99Best Buy Amazon
-
Fitbit Charge 4
While smartwatches are all the rage, sometimes people just want a simple fitness tracker and that’s where the Fitbit Charge 4 comes in. This model comes with GPS and the ability to control Spotify playback, giving it great convenience features compared to the Charge 3.
It’s still a Fitbit, though, and this means you get the company’s awesome workout-tracking modes. Your running pace, heart rate and more are all tracked to give you the best feedback possible after your workout.Learn More
$199Best Buy Amazon
-
HelloFresh food order
You might not be able to treat your mom to your glorious presence this Mother’s Day, but you can still buy her a nice meal.
If she likes to cook, you could sign her up for a few HelloFresh kits which deliver all the ingredients she needs to make an awesome meal right at home.
There are other ways to treat your mom to a meal, like buying her something through Uber Eats or Skip the Dishes, but HelloFresh is more fun.Learn More
$80HelloFresh
-
Ikea x Sonos Symfonisk speaker
If your mom isn’t into headphones but still wants to have some music around, the Sonos and Ikea Symfonisk set is hard to beat. The bookshelf speaker sounds awesome, is reasonably priced and has a lamp that just looks super cool.
Beyond just streaming audio, you can also use Sonos’ new Radio service for free which makes turning on the speaker and jumping into some music really easy to do.
If you want to step it up you can get one from Sonos, since they have the ability to use Alexa or Google Assistant.Learn More
$149Ikea
-
Kobo Libra H20
If the mom in your life is an avid reader then the Kobo Libra H20 is one of the best out there. It’s light and features a really comfortable curved design that makes it super easy to hold for a long period of time.
If your mom already has an e-reader and you want to get her an upgrade, make sure you get the same brand, because if you get her a Kobo and she’s a Kindle user, she won’t be able to transfer her reading library.Learn More
$200Best Buy Rakuten
-
Masterclass
Masterclass is a niche streaming service that uses notable professionals to teach classes on the subjects they’re considered masters of. For example, Judd Apatow teaches a class on comedy and Gordon Ramsey’s Masterclass is focused on cooking at home.
Beyond these notable examples, there are 80 instructors teaching classes about several different mediums. This is a streaming service that’s hard to buy for yourself, but giving someone a year trial can be very exciting.
Right now, there's a buy-one-gift-one promo going on so you can get in on the action alongside your mom to learn together, from a distance.Learn More
$240Masterclass
-
Nest Hub smart display
Google’s tiny smart display might still be our favourite Google Assistant-enabled device available right now.
Its small footprint and helpful screen make it a really handy proactive assistant. Google even has some really cool features that make it perfect for a kitchen counter so people can ask the device how to cook and view video demonstrations.
Beyond all of that, it’s still a great Google Assistant-enabled speaker that can play music, show videos and more.Learn More
$169Best Buy Google
-
Purse-sized portable charger
You could always get your mom a portable battery that fits in her purse. Something light that can top up her phone at least once is always a good option.
In this department, Mophie has some great options that have integrated cords so your mom won’t even have to carry around a cable. However, make sure you get her the right model that works with her phone. 20
$20Best Buy Amazon
-
Sweet Reads book box
If your mom isn’t really into e-readers, you could go online and find an online book subscription service. These can be fun, with companies like Sweet Reads also bundling in cool drink mixes and snacks.
You can buy one-off boxes or a subscription so she gets a new book every month.
The final book-related option here is an Audible subscription. Audible is Amazon’s audiobook platform so if your mom likes to listen to her books, this is likely the best option for that.Learn More
$80Sweet Reads
-
Tile Mate
If your mom is constantly losing her keys or her bag then you need to get her a Tile. These little devices make it super easy to find your lost items if they’re within range of your phone.
If you misplace your keys in a more public space and someone with a Tile walks by them, the device leverages its crowd-sourced network to locate your item. Tile is even selling special edition floral print trackers right now. There are wallet-sized tiles if she loses her wallet a lot as well.
For Mother’s Day Tile is selling its popular Mate tracker with cool spring designs for $24.99 each.Learn More
$24.99Tile