MobileSyrup’s 2020 Mother’s Day gift guide

A new media subscription

Right now the gift of some content to consume can be a lifesaver. That said, don’t just buy your mom a DVD of Blu-ray off of Amazon. Instead, get her a new subscription service so she can watch or listen to something on her special day.

If she hasn’t tried Crave yet, the ‘Movies + HBO’ add-on is a great option with tons of content. Also, if she hasn’t started using a music streaming service, you could always add her to your family plan.

There are tons of options, but here’s a pro tip: if your mom has a smart speaker, make sure you set up the music streaming service with it so she can use it easily.

$6.99