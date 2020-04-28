HTC reportedly planning to release a new mid-range smartphone

The once-dominant smartphone manufacturer HTC seems to be making another mid-range phone, according to a recent batch of leaks.
The info, which comes from leaker/developer ‘LlabTooFeR,’ doesn’t share that much information about the leaked phone. The smartphone looks very similar to the OnePlus 8, and is reportedly called the Desire Pro 20.
I thought HTC is dead… But HTC Desire 20 Pro is in the pipeline… Design is kind of a mix One Plus 8 on the front and Mi10 on the back… Yea, 3.5mm audio jack is there, lol😅
— LlabTooFeR (@LlabTooFeR) April 25, 2020
Notably, the phone is also still rocking a headphone jack. This makes sense since many mid-range phones also still feature the port.
HTC hasn’t really released a phone in Canada since the HTC U12+, but it has continued to drop phones in other regions. The company keeps pumping out mid-range and low-end devices and even released a blockchain phone in 2019.
While Canadians haven’t seen any new HTC phones in a while, we’ve seen companies pull out and re-enter in the mid-range market before, with Nokia being a notable example.
Earlier this year rumours circulating that HTC was working on a 5G phone, so this could be that device.
Source: LlabTooFeR (@LlabTooFer)
