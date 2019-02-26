HTC to start selling its blockchain Exodus 1 phone for real money

HTC announced at MWC that starting February 26th, 2019, the Exodus 1, it’s cryptocurrency phone,will support an expanded list of partners through an over-the-air update. Further, the phone is set to become more accessible.
First up, the update will help in transitioning from the current state of the internet, Web 2.0, to the decentralized internet of the future, Web 3.0.
This decentralized web allows users to protect and secure their data, and monetize it if they want. Web 3.0 supporters hope this will lead to a revolution of how we manage people’s data and create new business models that don’t rely on the storage and exploitation of users’ information.
HTC says the Exodus 1 is the first phone built for Web 3.0, thanks to its Zion wallet.
As such, Opera is one of the first to make use of HTC’s Zion key management API in its crypto-ready Android browser. Opera recently introduced support for Web 3.0, cryptocurrency and blockchain in its Android browser.
Now, Opera can leverage the Zion wallet on the Exodus 1 to interact, transact and log in with websites and Web 3.0 services.
HTC says one example of this includes the ability to make direct micropayments to content websites and argues this could reshape the face of journalism and create new, content-centred revenue not based on advertising models.
HTC also noted that Exodus 1 received support and validation from the crypto community and leaders within in after it went on sale in early access for cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin.
Because of that, HTC says it’s making the phone available for purchase in USD to help non-crypto customers get access to Web 3.0 and security.
The phone will be available for $750 USD (approximately $989.16 CAD) and will be available in Canada.
Exodus 1 will also be available for purchases using Binance Coin.
Finally, HTC is adding support for ERC-721 tokens with Decentraland and Etheremon, and partnering with Blockfolio, Dt42 and Nodle to expand dApp and Web 3.0 offerings.
Comments