Here are the free games hitting Xbox Games with Gold in May 2020

Every month, Microsoft offers a handful of Xbox One, Xbox 360 and/or original Xbox games at no additional cost to those subscriber to its Xbox Live Gold service.
In May, these four titles will hit Xbox Games with Gold:
- V-Rally 4 (regularly $89.49 CAD): Available May 1st to 31st on Xbox One
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor — Martyr (regularly $51.99): Available May 16th to June 15th on Xbox One
- Sensible World of Soccer (regularly $9.99): Available May 1st to 15th on Xbox 360 (also playable on Xbox One via backward compatibility)
- Overlord II (regularly $9.99): Available May 16th to 31st on Xbox 360 (also playable on Xbox One via backward compatibility)
An Xbox Live Gold subscription costs $11.99/month, $29.99/three months or $69.99/year. Gold is also included in the $16.99/month Game Pass Ultimate subscription alongside Game Pass for Console and PC.
Image credit: Neocore Games
Source: Xbox
