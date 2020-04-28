PREVIOUS|
Here are the free games hitting Xbox Games with Gold in May 2020

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor -- Martyr is one of May's free games

Apr 28, 2020

12:50 PM EDT

Every month, Microsoft offers a handful of Xbox One, Xbox 360 and/or original Xbox games at no additional cost to those subscriber to its Xbox Live Gold service.

In May, these four titles will hit Xbox Games with Gold:

  • V-Rally 4 (regularly $89.49 CAD): Available May 1st to 31st on Xbox One
  • Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor — Martyr (regularly $51.99): Available May 16th to June 15th on Xbox One
  • Sensible World of Soccer (regularly $9.99): Available May 1st to 15th on Xbox 360 (also playable on Xbox One via backward compatibility)
  • Overlord II (regularly $9.99): Available May 16th to 31st on Xbox 360 (also playable on Xbox One via backward compatibility)

An Xbox Live Gold subscription costs $11.99/month, $29.99/three months or $69.99/year. Gold is also included in the $16.99/month Game Pass Ultimate subscription alongside Game Pass for Console and PC.

Find out what came to Games with Gold last month here.

Image credit: Neocore Games

Source: Xbox

