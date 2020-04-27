B.C. government pledges funding for faster internet in rural and remote communities

The B.C. government has announced that it will provide “targeted funding” for faster internet in rural, remote and Indigenous communities across the province.
This is part of the province’s $50 million CAD Connecting British Columbia program that’s dedicated to improving infrastructure province-wide. Specifically, this is intended to help carriers bolster their networks as they face increased strain due to the large number of people staying at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“People working from home, students learning remotely and families practising physical distancing all need to know they can depend on internet access during this public-health emergency,” said Anne Kang, Minister of Citizens’ Services, in a statement. “Responding to the pandemic requires the best from all of us. Our communities need reliable internet access right now, and this new fund will get projects completed quickly.”
Internet service providers in B.C. can now apply for grants of up to $50,000 — or 90 percent of their expenses — to cover the cost of equipment that’s needed to implement these changes to infrastructure.
Via: Victoria News
