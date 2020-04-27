Another LG Velvet leak details camera sensor, battery size and more

Details about LG’s upcoming ‘Velvet’ smartphone continue to leak ahead of the device’s expected May 7th reveal.
This time around, Pocket-lint spotted some information about the phone’s specs on South Korean web portal ‘Daum‘ and social network ‘Meeco.’ First up, the posts detail information about the LG Velvet’s camera. The new phone’s main sensor will reportedly be Samsung’s 48-megapixel ISOCELL Bright GM2. An 8-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 5-megapixel depth sensor will accompany the main shooter.
Further, the LG Velvet will reportedly be a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front.
The other posts are based on alleged marketing materials for the Velvet. Details indicate a 4,300mAh battery in the Velvet. While not huge, it’s definitely a large battery, which hopefully contributes to excellent battery life.
Additionally, LG will reportedly include IP68 water resistance in the Velvet.
Finally, the spec details confirm some things we already know, such as the 5G-enabled Snapdragon 765 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
While some may lament the decision to use the Snapdragon 765 in what could be LG’s next flagship device, it could give the Velvet an edge in affordability. Many of the phones launched this year with Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 865 also sport significantly higher price tags. By scaling back on the processor and putting the focus on other parts of the smartphone experience, LG could make the Velvet an affordable, flagship-like experience.
However, for now, that’s speculation. We’ll learn more when LG unveils the Velvet on May 7th.
Source: Pocket-lint
