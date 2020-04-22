Zoom will soon let hosts report participants to crack down on ‘Zoomboming’

Popular video-conferencing service Zoom will soon be adding a feature to allow hosts to report participants in a meeting.
This means that users will soon be able to report ‘Zoomboming,’ which refers to unauthorized people entering meetings and displaying hateful or inappropriate content.
The new feature will be available to users in a new update being released on April 26th, according to the app’s release notes.
“This feature will generate a report which will be sent to the Zoom Trust and Safety team to evaluate any misuse of the platform and block a user if necessary,” the update description notes.
Zoom has experienced a significant surge in users across the world as lockdown measures are requiring people to work, study and socialize from home. The platform had a maximum of 10 million daily users in December, but the number has increased to 200 million by March.
However, as its popularity has increased, its many security and privacy issues are coming to the surface. Security experts have revealed numerous flaws with Zoom’s software that can easily be exploited.
In response, the platform recently added new privacy measures to address the several security shortcomings present in the service.
Zoom CEO Eric Yuan recently said that the company failed to fully implement its best practices due to added service capacity amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
