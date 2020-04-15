Zoom rolls out new privacy features in response to backlash over security flaws

Zoom has added a few security features to its platform following significant worldwide backlash for its flawed privacy practices.
Admins can now configure minimum password meeting requirements to adjust the minimum length and require letters, numbers and special characters, or allow only numeric passwords.
Randomly generated meeting IDs for newly scheduled meetings and webinars will now be 11 digits long instead of nine.
The company is also rolling out new measures to protect recordings by making password protection for shared cloud recordings on by default for all accounts. It’s also enhanced the complexity of passwords on users’ cloud recordings, but notes that existing recordings are not affected.
Zoom Chat users can also now hide the message preview for desktop chat notifications. If this is turned off, users will simply be altered that they have a new message without displaying any message content.
Further, Zoom says that it has fixed issues related to missing data and delays on the Zoom Dashboard.
These changes come after the company has been facing increased scrutiny for its security practices, such as the ability for unauthorized people to enter meetings in some cases. Zoom CEO Eric Yuan recently said that the company failed to fully implement its best practices due to added service capacity amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Zoom previously announced a 90-day feature freeze to focus on implementing new privacy measures and to fix the numerous current security flaws.
Source: Zoom
