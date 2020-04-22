How to watch Motorola unveil its latest flagship in Canada

Motorola is on track to hold a virtual event today at 12pm ET/9am PT to unveil its latest flagship smartphone.
It’s rumoured to be called the Motorola Edge+, and it will be the first true flagship to hit the market with a 90Hz screen refresh rate and an improved camera system looking to rival Apple and Samsung, according to a few leaks.
This will be Motorola’s first big phone since it launched the folding Moto Razr last fall. That phone was met with a lot of criticisms due to its shoddy build quality and low-cost parts.
Here’s hoping Motorola can impress today with its new phone as it will have to take on the newly announced OnePlus 8 series, iPhone SE and the upcoming LG Velvet.
You can watch the Motorola presentation on the company’s website, but it may also be streaming on YouTube.
To be reminded of when the presentation begins, you can also sign up for notifications on Motorola’s website.
Source: Motorola
Comments