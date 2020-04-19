LG releases official teaser video for upcoming ‘Velvet’ smartphone

LG has launched an official teaser video for its upcoming ‘Velvet’ smartphone showcasing the device’s “slim and sleek” design.
The teaser confirms that the LG Velvet is an upper mid-range phone rather than a flagship, and will have a Snapdragon 765 chipset as opposed to an 865 chipset. The video also showcases four glossy colours including a gradient red design.
It also offers a closer look at the ‘raindrop’ camera layout that features three rear cameras and an LED flash in descending order by size, which appear like falling raindrops.
The video doesn’t offer any further details, but previous leaks have suggested that LG may reveal the phone on May 15th, but this hasn’t been confirmed and could be delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The LG Velvet has a 3D Arc Design where the display and the rear are symmetrically curved, making the phone more comfortable to hold since it has less sharp edges and angles.
LG’s flagship phones have looked pretty similar for the past few years, but the Velvet features a new minimalist design. LG previously noted that the name is intended to evoke images of “lustrous smoothness” and “premium softness,” which it says are characteristics of the new phone.
There isn’t information about pricing yet, but we’ll likely learn more about the phone in the coming weeks.
Image credit: LG
Source: LG
Comments