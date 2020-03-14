PREVIOUS|
Netflix shuts down scripted TV and movie productions in Canada for two weeks due to COVID-19

Mar 14, 2020

12:36 PM EDT

Netflix is shutting down its scripted TV and movie productions in both Canada and the U.S. for two weeks due to COVID-19.

With the coronavirus, a variety of provinces and states now have government restrictions and health safety precautions, which is why Netflix has paused its productions, according to a source who spoke to Business Insider. 

The streaming service is currently in pre-production of the fourth season of the beloved series Stranger Things, which will get affected by this shutdown. As well as the final season of Grace and Frankie. 

Netflix is also following the path of other companies advising its L.A. and Los Gatos, California employees to work from home.

Similar to Netflix, Apple TV+ has put a pause on The Morning Show and the CW has done the same for Riverdale.

Source: Business Insider

