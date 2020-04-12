Facebook launches ‘Quiet Mode’ to let users manage their time on the app

Facebook has launched ‘Quiet Mode’ to let users set boundaries and limits on how they spend their time on the app.
The feature mutes push notifications for the app. If a user tries to open the app while in Quiet Mode, they will be reminded that they had set this time aside to limit their time on the app.
The social media giant notes that as we all adjust to new routines and stay home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it can be helpful to limit the time that we spend online. Facebook says that whether it’s to help users focus on family and friends or sleep without any distractions, the tool can be used to find a balance that works.
“We also added shortcuts to Notification Settings and News Feed Preferences, so you can make the most of your time on Facebook by controlling the type of posts you see in your News Feed as well as the updates you receive,” Facebook stated in a blog post.
Although this new feature is simply a ‘do not disturb’ or ‘night mode’ option for the app, it could be helpful for people who want to spend less time on the app.
Source: Facebook
