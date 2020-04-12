PREVIOUS|
Instagram now lets users send direct messages on its desktop platform

The feature is rolling out to users around the world

Instagram users can now finally send direct messages with the desktop version of the social media platform.

The Facebook-owned social app made the announcement on Twitter, and notes that the feature is available for users around the world.

Instagram first started testing the feature in January after a small number of users reported seeing the option. A leaker previously revealed that Instagram started working on developing the feature towards the end of last year.

Sending a direct message through a web browser works the same way as it does on the mobile app. Once you log into your account, you will see the new direct message icon on the right side of your screen.

From there you can access all of your existing conversations and send and receive messages. The web version also lets you send a direct message straight from someone’s profile.

Source: Instagram

