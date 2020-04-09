Google Home smart speaker on sale for $69 until April 16

Google’s Home smart speaker is currently on sale in the tech giant’s online store.
The smart speaker, which originally released in 2016, is now available for $69 CAD. This is $60 off its regular $129 price. The sale on Google Home runs until April 16th 2020.
The Google smart speaker lets users make calendar appointments, set timers, ask questions and more.
Some of Google’s other products are also on sale:
- Nest Cam Indoor 3-pack: now $472, was $747
- Nest Cam IQ Indoor: now $319, was $399
- Nest Wifi router and 2 points: now $379, was $459
- Nest Cam IQ Outdoor: now $419, was $499
These products are also on sale until April 16th.
