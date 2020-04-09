New Disney+ show highlights behind the scenes props from popular films

A new show called Prop Culture is coming to Disney+ on May 1st that goes behind the scenes on tons of props from Pirates of the Caribbean, Tron and more.
The show follows avid memorabilia collector Dan Lanigan as he explores Disney’s prop archives. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Lanigan even talks about going to the Caribbean and the original Pirates of the Caribbean ride to learn more about the level of detail that went into making the film.
We’re unlocking another vault. Discover the Disney artifacts of movie-making in Prop Culture, an Original Series. All episodes streaming May 1 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/c9yMdpXrTk
— Disney+ (@disneyplus) April 9, 2020
Other movies looked at on the show are as follows:
- Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
- Mary Poppins
- Tron
- The Nightmare Before Christmas
- The Muppet Movie
- Who Framed Roger Rabbit
- The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion the Witch and the Wardrobe
- Honey, I Shrunk The Kids
Each of these films is also available on Disney+, so you can watch them after the show premieres.
Source: Disney, Entertainment Weekly
