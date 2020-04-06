Google Maps now highlights restaurants offering takeout and delivery

Now that people can no longer go out to eat, Google has had to re-tool Google Maps to focus on restaurants that offer takeout and delivery options.
If you have the update and open Google Maps, you’ll see two new buttons below the search bar. One option says ‘Takeaway’ and another that says ‘Delivery.’
Tapping on either of these will surface a list of restaurants that offer these options. However, at the top of the list, there’s a warning that says COVID-19 might mess with either the restaurant’s hours or food options.
While you can’t order food natively from these places from Google Maps, it does show you what’s around you so you can try to support some local businesses that might be struggling.
Via: Engadget
