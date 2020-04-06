PREVIOUS|
YouTube cracks down on videos that falsely link COVID-19 to 5G

Conspiracy theorists have been inaccurately linking the virus to 5G technology

Apr 6, 2020

2:22 PM EDT

YouTube says that it is going to limit the spread of videos that make false claims about COVID-19 being linked to 5G technology.

Over the weekend, several cell towers in the U.K. were set on fire after conspiracy theorists have made inaccurate videos claiming that 5G networks are connected to the virus. Majority of these false videos are on YouTube, which is why the Google-owned platform is taking action.

The platform is going to to take measures to curb the spread of conspiracy theories about 5G and COVID-19. For instance, it is going to pull them from ad search results and strip them of ad revenue.

The company told The Guardian that it is “reducing recommendations of borderline content such as conspiracy theories related to 5G and coronavirus, that could misinform users in harmful ways.”

With the influx of misinformation regarding the virus, especially something as absurd as the 5G claims, it’s good to know that YouTube is attempting to curb the spread of these types of videos.

Source: The Guardian 

