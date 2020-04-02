Microsoft now running ‘Spring Sale’ on hundreds of Xbox games

Microsoft has kicked off a major ‘Spring Sale’ on more than 300 digital Xbox One games.
Below is a list of some of the most notable deals:
- Assassin’s Creed Legendary Collection (includes Black Flag, Rogue Remastered, Unity, Syndicate, Origins and Odyssey) — $85.79 CAD (regularly $259.99)
- Borderlands 3 — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Cuphead — $19.49 (regularly $25.99)
- Code Vein — $47.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Crash + Spyro Triple Play Bundle — $80.99 (regularly $134.99)
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection — $26.39 (regularly $79.99)
- Hitman 2 — $23.99 (regularly $79.99)
- FIFA The Journey Trilogy — $12.99 (regularly $64.99)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 — $25.34 (regularly $38.99)
- Lego Harry Potter Collection — $19.99 (regularly $49.99)
- Lego Marvel Collection — $31.99 (regularly $79.99)
- NHL 20 — $19.79 (regularly $59.99)
- No Man’s Sky — $24.99 (regularly $49.99)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Skyrim Special Edition + Fallout 4 G.O.T.Y Bundle — $51.99 (regularly $103.99)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order — $47.99 (regularly $79.99)
- A Way Out — $9.99 (regularly $39.99)
The full list of deals can be found here.
Xbox isn’t the only major publisher with a Spring Sale right now. A roundup of PlayStation’s seasonal promotions can be found here, while one for Nintendo is available here.
Image credit: EA
