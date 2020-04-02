PREVIOUS|
Microsoft now running ‘Spring Sale’ on hundreds of Xbox games

Hopefully you can find a bunch of games to tide you over during quarantine

Apr 2, 2020

8:04 PM EDT

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Microsoft has kicked off a major ‘Spring Sale’ on more than 300 digital Xbox One games.

Below is a list of some of the most notable deals:

The full list of deals can be found here.

Xbox isn’t the only major publisher with a Spring Sale right now. A roundup of PlayStation’s seasonal promotions can be found here, while one for Nintendo is available here.

Image credit: EA

