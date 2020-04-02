Epic Games Store’s ‘Spring Sale’ discounts a variety of hit games

The Epic Game Store now has it’s own ‘Spring Sale’ discounting a variety of titles.
Games like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Borderlands 3 and Control are all on sale. You can check out some of the discounted games below.
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey: is now $19.79 USD (27.99 CAD), was $59.99 USD ($83.45 CAD)
- Borderlands 3: is now $29.99 USD ($41.02 CAD), was $59.99 USD ($83.45 CAD)
- Control: is now $38.99 USD ($55.15 CAD), was $59.99 USD ($83.45 CAD)
- The Division 2: is now $9.89 USD ($13.99 CAD), was $29.99 USD ($42.42 CAD)
- Hades: is now $19.99 USD, ($28.27 CAD), was $24.99 USD ($35.35 CAD)
- Metro Exodus: is now $19.99 USD ($28.27 CAD), was $39.99 USD ($56.56 CAD)
- The Outer Worlds: is now $38.99 USD ($55.15 CAD), was $59.99 USD ($83.45 CAD)
- Red Dead Redemption II: is now $47.99 USD ($66.48 CAD), was $59.99 USD ($83.45 CAD)
You can check all of the games on sale here.
Image credit: 2K Games
