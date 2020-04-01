PlayStation’s ‘Spring Sale’ offers games up to 50 percent off

The PlayStation Store is offering a new ‘Spring Sale’ with a variety of discounts on games.
Titles like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Death Stranding, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot and God of War game of the year for 2018, are on sale.
The games are available up to 50 percent off and are on sale until April 29th.
Below are all the games that are on sale:
- NBA 2K20: now 26.39, was $79.99
- Death Stranding: now $39.99, was $79.99
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot: now $53.59, was $79.99
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order: now $47.99, was $79.99
- EA Sports FIFA 20: now $31.99, was $79.99
- Mortal Kombat 11: now $31.99, was $79.99
- God of War: now $14.99, was $19.99
- Days Gone: now $49.99, was $24.99
- Borderlands 3: now $39.99, was 79.99
- The Last Of Us Remastered: now $14.99, was $19.99
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition: now $47.99, was $119.99
- Control Digital Deluxe Edition: now $63.89, was $106.49
- The Outer Worlds: now $53.59, was $79.99
Check out the complete list of games here.
Comments