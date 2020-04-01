PREVIOUS|
PlayStation’s ‘Spring Sale’ offers games up to 50 percent off

The sale ends on April 29th

Apr 1, 2020

7:03 PM EDT

The PlayStation Store is offering a new ‘Spring Sale’ with a variety of discounts on games.

Titles like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen OrderDeath Stranding, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot and God of War game of the year for 2018, are on sale.

The games are available up to 50 percent off and are on sale until April 29th.

Below are all the games that are on sale:

Check out the complete list of games here.

Comments