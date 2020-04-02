Nintendo kicks off big ‘Spring Sale’ on the Switch eShop, offers up to 50 percent off

Nintendo is now running a major ‘Spring Sale’ that discounts dozens of games on the Switch eShop.
Below is some of the most notable deals:
- Batman: The Enemy Within — $9.49 (regularly $18.99)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night — $37.79 CAD (regularly $53.99)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy — $27.49 (regularly $54.99)
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled — $29.99 (regularly $49.99)
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
- FIFA 20 Legacy Edition — $32.49 (regularly $64.99)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 — $26.59 (regularly $37.99)
- Lego DC Super-Villains — $27.99 (regularly $69.99)
- Lego Harry Potter Collection — $23.99 (regularly $59.99)
- Mortal Kombat 11 — $31.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Spyro Trilogy Reignited — $27.49 (regularly $49.99)
See the full list of deals here. The Spring Sale ends April 19th at 11:59am ET.
Image credit: 505 Games
