Nintendo kicks off big ‘Spring Sale’ on the Switch eShop, offers up to 50 percent off

Batman: The Enemy Within, Mortal Kombat 11, Diablo IIII: Eternal Collection and more are on sale right now

Apr 2, 2020

1:43 PM EDT

Nintendo is now running a major ‘Spring Sale’ that discounts dozens of games on the Switch eShop.

Below is some of the most notable deals:

See the full list of deals here. The Spring Sale ends April 19th at 11:59am ET.

Image credit: 505 Games

