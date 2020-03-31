Snapchat letting users post Stories to other apps now

Snapchat is adding a new feature called ‘App Stories’ that allows users to post their Snapchat Stories to other apps.
This will allow third-party apps to implement a social story feature without having to create their own story software. As more and more apps implement similar features to Stories, it’s pretty critical that Snapchat find a way to curb its feature piracy.
The feature is rolling out to four apps and it works a little differently in each one. The first app is a music video app called Triller, and it will allow people to share their Story there and see Stories from their friends and Artists they follow.
Video chat app Squad lets people watch Snapchat stories with their friends online. The third app is a dating platform called Hilly. It already has a Story equivalent feature that it made, and it will slot Snapchat Stories alongside its own.
The final app is called Octi and it’s an augmented reality piece of software. It will show Snapchat Stories on user’s profiles.
While this is an exciting business move for Snapchat since it gives the company more apps to show advertisements within, it’s also a really smart, unified story experience in my opinion.
I see two schools of thought on this topic. Some people will like having different stories in different apps, while others, like me, enjoy the idea of only having to record one Story and it will be posted in a bunch of different apps.
Snapchat teased this feature last year with a Tinder and Houseparty integration, but so far, those two popular apps are not included in the update.
Snapchat has posted a developer portal online so more devs can bring Stories to their apps.
