Facebook updates tools to give users more insight about how it uses data

Facebook is allowing users to view and download more of the data that it collects to allow for greater transparency.
Users can now get additional information about their interactions on Facebook and Instagram. Facebook notes that it uses data such as information people add to their profiles or what pages they like in order to personalize what users see.
The social media giant says that users can now learn more about how Facebook uses the content they interact with to recommend what users see in their News Feed.
“Understanding the kinds of content people engage with is an important part of how we make people’s experiences more relevant to their interests, Facebook notes.
For instance, if someone shares an article about a football team that one of their friends posted, Facebook may show them other content related to football.
Facebook notes that it is important for the platform to keep working more transparently in terms of data, which is why it is updating its tools.
Users can access their data through the ‘Download Your Information’ tool on Facebook, and the ‘Download Your Data’ tool on Instagram.
Source: Facebook
