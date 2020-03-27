Telus to donate $500,000 to help the search of therapeutic antiviral treatments for COVID-19

Vancouver-based telecom Telus has announced that it would donate $500,000 to the Vancouver Prostate Centre (VPC), Vancouver General Hospital (VGH) and the University of British Columbia (UBC) Hospital Foundation to aid in the search of therapeutic antiviral treatments for COVID-19.
UBC professor Art Cherkasov leads this group alongside VPC and UBC, which are collaborating with experts from Cambridge in the U.K., Sloan-Kettering in New York and other educational institutions.
COVID-19 is a global pandemic affecting more than 100 countries around the world. Research teams from around the globe are seeking the development of vaccines and more to halt the spread of the virus.
VPC’s technology and platforms used for cancer drug discovery are now being repurposed to find the cure for COVID-19. With its AI, facilities and capabilities, VPC tech was able to screen 1.3 billion chemicals to create a smaller list of 100 potential therapeutic compounds in a single week. Telus says that this process typically takes up to three years.
