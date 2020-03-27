PREVIOUS
News

Netflix reduces video quality in Canada for 30 days due to COVID-19

Mar 27, 2020

8:33 AM EDT

Netflix header

Netflix Canada has confirmed it will reduce the quality of video due to the current COVID-19 outbreak.

In a statement, Ken Florance, vice president of content delivery at Netflix, said, “We believe that this will provide significant relief to congested networks and will be deploying it in Canada for the next 30 days.”

The company noted that there has been a surge in demand for its service by 25 percent and users will see lower bandwidth streams on all its subscriber plans.

“If you are particularly tuned into video quality you may notice a very slight decrease in quality within each resolution. But you will still get the video quality you paid for,” said Florance.

The reduction in quality started last night and will be in place until April 25th.

Related: Here’s what’s coming to Netflix Canada in April 2020

Source: Netflix, CTV

