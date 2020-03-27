Here’s what’s leaving Netflix Canada and Crave in April

As is the case every month, several shows and movies are leaving Netflix and Crave this February 2020.
It’s worth noting that the streaming services may only be removing certain shows and movies for a specific amount of time.
Series like Community, Avatar: The Last Airbender and Gossip Girl have all left Netflix and then returned to the service months or years later.
This month, Netflix isn’t getting rid of very much. If you’re more interested in what’s coming to Crave and Netflix check out our ‘what’s coming’ posts.
Below are all the shows and movies leaving Netflix and Crave in April:
Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in April
- Liar Liar (April 1st)
- Pride & Prejudice (April 1st)
- Justice League (April 6th)
- Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries: series 1-3 (April 28th)
- How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (April 30th)
Here’s what’s leaving Crave in April
- The Kennedys (April 1st)
- The Kennedys: After Camelot (April 1st)
- 60 Minutes Sports: season 4, episode 4 (April 4th)
- Gemini (April 9th)
- Oceans 8 (April 11th)
- Blood, Sweat & Tools: season 1, episode 1 (April 12th)
- Kirk Fox: That Guy (April 12th)
- Making the Crooked Straight (April 13th)
- Gravity: season 1 (April 15th)
- Tag (April 16th)
- Delilah & Julius: season 1 – 2 (April 17th)
- The Lobster (April 18th)
- Yo Gabba Gabba!: season 1-4 (April 18th)
- Blood, Sweat & Tools: season 1, episode 2 (April 19th)
- Mobile Homes (April 19th)
- The Amazing Adrenalini Brothers: seasons 1 & 2 (April 25th)
- Blood, Sweat & Tools: season 1, episode 3 (April 26th)
- Blue Valentine (April 28th)
- Conduct Unbecoming (April 28th)
- Fugitive Pieces (April 28th)
- Red Riding: In the Year of Lord 1974 (April 28th)
- Red Riding: In the Year of Our Lord 1980 (April 28th)
- Red Riding: In the Year of Our Lord 1983 (April 28th)
- Shake Hands with the Devil (April 28th)
- Snow Cake (April 28th)
- Stepmom (April 28th)
Storming Juno (April 28th)
- The Boy in the Striped Pajamas (April 28th)
- The Idles of March (April 28th)
- The Place Beyond the Pines (April 28th)
- Vic & Flo Saw a Bear (April 28th)
- Zero Dark Thirty (April 28th)
- Grass (April 28th)
- Roadkill (April 28th)
Mistresses: seasons 1-4 (April 29th)
- Oceans Twelve (April 29th)
- 7 Days in Entebbe (April 30th)
- A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas (April 30th)
- Alpha Dog (April 30th)
- Animal Mechanicals: season 3 (April 30th)
- Ask Me About My Shirt (April 30th)
- Being John Malkovich (April 30th)
- Breaking In (April 30th)
- Bulletproof (April 30th)
- Cheerleaders in Chess Club: seasons 1-2 (April 30th)
- Dawn of the Dead (April 30th)
- Deadpool 2 (April 30th)
- Dreamcatcher (April 30th)
- Early Winter (April 30th)
- Elizabeth (April 30th)
- Elizabeth: The Golden Age (April 30th)
- Epic (April 30th)
- Fireman Sam: season 3, 8, 9 (April 30th)
- Hidden (April 30th)
- Hope Floats (April 30th)
- In the Night Garden: season 4 (April 30th)
- J. Edgar (April 30th)
- League of Super Evil (April 30th)
- Like Mike (April 30th)
- Locker Combo (April 30th)
- Loser for President (April 30th)
- Magi-Nation: seasons 1-2 (April 30th)
- Loser for Presentation (April 30th)
- Mona the Vampire (April 30th)
- Murdered at 17 (April 30th)
- My Internship in Canada (April 30th)
- No Reservations (April 30th)
- Notting Hill (April 30th)
- Om Nom Stories: seasons 1-3 (April 30th)
- Otto’s Walk (April 30th)
- Pencilmation seasons 1-5 (April 30th)
- Potatoes and Dragons: seasons 1-2 (April 30th)
- Rated A For Awesome (April 30th)
- Ray (April 30th)
- Roxanne & The Slam Poets Society (April 30th)
- Sabrina: The Animated Series: seasons 1-2 (April 30th)
- Santa Jaws (April 30th)
- Sea of Love (April 30th)
- Spider-Man 2 (April 30th)
- Steel Magnolias (April 30th)
- Super Mario Wolrd (April 30th)
- The Adjustment Bureau (April 30th)
- The Adventures of Super Mario Bros. 3 (April 30th)
- The Aviator (April 30th)
- The Beach (April 30th)
- The Bourne Identity (April 30th)
- The Bourne Legacy (April 30th)
- The Bourne Supremacy (April 30th)
- The Bourne Ultimatum (April 30th)
- The Bridge of River Kwai (April 30th)
- The Departed (April 30th)
- The Gigglebellies Musical Adventures (April 30th)
- The Girl Without a Phone (April 30th)
- The Hurricane (April 30th)
- The Pals in Minecraft Hotel (April 30th)
- The Pals Play Fortnite (April 30th)
- The Pals Play Roblox: seasons 1-2 (April 30th)
- The Pals Play Minecraft: seasons 1-2 (April 30th)
- Thirteen (April 30th)
- Upgrade (April 30th)
- Wolfoo (April 30th)
- Wonderland High (April 30th)
