Resources

Here’s what’s coming to Acorn TV Canada in April 2020

Find out what new British programming is hitting the platform in April

Mar 23, 2020

8:03 PM EDT

Everyone knows about Netflix, Crave and Amazon Prime Video, but Canada also has other video streaming platforms like Hayu, Shudder, OutTV and one you may not have even heard of — AcornTV.

Acorn TV offers British mystery, drama and comedy content and is always commercial-free.

The streaming app is $7.49 CAD per month or $74.99 per year, saving customers the cost of two months.

Here’s what’s coming to Acorn TV in April:

  • Deadwater: episode 1 — 04/06/2020
  • Land Girls: series 1 — 04/06/2020
  • Vintage Roads Great & Small: series 2 — 04/13/2020
  • Lovejoy: series 5 — 04/13/2020
  • Balthazar: series 2 — 04/20/2020
  • Land Girls: series 2 — 04/20/2020
  • Seachange: series 1 & 2 — 04/27/2020
  • Lovejoy: series 6 — 04/27/2020
  • Barristers — 04/27/2020

And here’s a sneak peek of what’s coming in May.

  • Gold Digger: 05/04/2020
  • Dead Still: 05/18/2020

