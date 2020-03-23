PREVIOUS
Here’s what’s coming to Sundance Now in April 2020

Sanctuary, The Bridge, How to Catch a Serial Killer and more begin streaming in April

Mar 23, 2020

9:04 PM EDT

Sundance Now’s slate of movies and TV shows for April has been announced.

First off, on March 26th, Being Human is coming to the streaming platform. This was a new addition to the March content slate.

Now, the new April content:

  • The Young Victoria (04/01/2020)
  • Best in Show (04/01/2020)
  • Little Children (04/01/2020)
  • Straight Forward (04/02/2020)
  • Miss Arizona (04/06/2020)
  • The Hacker Wars (04/07/2020)
  • When the Starlight Ends (04/13/2020)
  • The Case of Sally Callen (04/14/2020)
  • Wildland (04/20/2020)
  • A Girl Like Her (04/20/2020)
  • Frackman (04/20/2020)
  • Sanctuary — episode 1 (04/23/2020)
  • The Bridge (04/27/2020)
  • How to Catch a Serial Killer (04/28/2020)

Sundance Now is available on iPhone, Apple TV, Android, Roku and FireTV. The streaming platform — filled with ‘indie’ movies and content — is $6.99 CAD per month or $59.99 for a year.

