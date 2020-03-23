Here’s what’s coming to Sundance Now in April 2020

Sundance Now’s slate of movies and TV shows for April has been announced.
First off, on March 26th, Being Human is coming to the streaming platform. This was a new addition to the March content slate.
Now, the new April content:
- The Young Victoria (04/01/2020)
- Best in Show (04/01/2020)
- Little Children (04/01/2020)
- Straight Forward (04/02/2020)
- Miss Arizona (04/06/2020)
- The Hacker Wars (04/07/2020)
- When the Starlight Ends (04/13/2020)
- The Case of Sally Callen (04/14/2020)
- Wildland (04/20/2020)
- A Girl Like Her (04/20/2020)
- Frackman (04/20/2020)
- Sanctuary — episode 1 (04/23/2020)
- The Bridge (04/27/2020)
- How to Catch a Serial Killer (04/28/2020)
Sundance Now is available on iPhone, Apple TV, Android, Roku and FireTV. The streaming platform — filled with ‘indie’ movies and content — is $6.99 CAD per month or $59.99 for a year.
