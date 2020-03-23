Google pulls Kodi from search results after copyright claim

Google has removed Kodi from its search results following a copyright complaint that targets piracy services.
Kodi is an open source platform that allows users to play local and remote content easily. The platform has been available for quite some time now, but some people use it as a way to pirate television shows and movies illegally, which has given it a bad reputation.
The copyright complaint was supposed to target platforms that are actually designed for piracy, so it appears that Kodi was targeted by mistake. A spokesperson for the company told TorrentFreak that it’s unfortunate that content companies are lumping Kodi with services that are clearly violating copyright law.
This is not the first time that Kodi has been targeted, as Sony blocked Android TV users from accessing the service in 2019. Kodi called out the company, after which Sony claimed that it had accidentally blocked the service and restored it.
Source: 9to5Google, TorrentFreak
