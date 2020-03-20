Sonic the Hedgehog movie gets early digital release due to COVID-19

Paramount Pictures has revealed that Sonic the Hedgehog is making its way to digital platforms early amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
On Twitter, the studio confirmed that the Sonic film will land on digital on March 31st, roughly six weeks after it hit theatres and more than a month-and-a-half before it debuts on Blu-ray.
Because coronavirus has led to the closure of theatres in many countries, including Canada, several major studios have brought their current theatrical films to digital early. Sonic follows a growing list of these films, which includes Universal’s The Invisible Man, Warner Bros.’ Birds of Prey, Sony’s Bloodshot and Pixar’s Onward.
Get Ready! #SonicMovie is on Digital March 31 and on Blu-ray™ and 4K Ultra HD™ May 19. https://t.co/AfJlcB7jCd pic.twitter.com/08OkyGYDKO
— Sonic The Hedgehog (@SonicMovie) March 20, 2020
Sonic has had a tumultuous journey from Sega’s popular video game franchise to theatres. Originally, the blue hedgehog’s first-ever live-action film was slated to release in November 2019. However, the film was delayed to February in order to redesign Sonic’s look, which was widely criticized for being offputting and unfaithful to his video game counterpart.
Upon release, Sonic the Hedgehog topped the box office for several weeks and received mostly positive reviews, especially for its depiction of the titular hero. The film follows Sonic (voiced by Parks and Recreations‘ Ben Schwartz) as he teams up with small town sheriff Tom (Westworld‘s James Marsden) to stop the evil Dr. Eggman (Newmarket, Ontario’s own Jim Carrey, of The Mask fame). It’s also worth noting that Sonic was filmed in Vancouver.
Sonic the Hedgehog will be available for purchase on Google Play and iTunes for $24.99 CAD.
