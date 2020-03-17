PREVIOUS|
Samsung closes Experience Stores across Canada

Samsung is the latest store to close its doors during the COVID-19 outbreak

Mar 17, 2020

3:43 PM EDT

Samsung Canada has tweeted that it’s closing all of its stores in Canada immediately.

This follows both Apple and Microsoft, which have both also closed their retail spaces across the country.

Samsung published a blog post explaining the shutdown and it mentions that if customers have any questions they can reach out to Samsung support online or call 1-800-SAMSUNG.

That said, MobileSyrup has reached out to Samsung to find out how people can return items and pick up devices that are being repaired.

Source: Samsung Canada

