Samsung Canada has tweeted that it’s closing all of its stores in Canada immediately.
This follows both Apple and Microsoft, which have both also closed their retail spaces across the country.
As the COVID-19 situation evolves we want to assure you that the health and safety of our employees, customers and partners is our top priority. In an effort to protect our community, customers and employees, we will close Canadian Samsung Experience Stores, effective immediately
— Samsung Canada (@SamsungCanada) March 17, 2020
Samsung published a blog post explaining the shutdown and it mentions that if customers have any questions they can reach out to Samsung support online or call 1-800-SAMSUNG.
That said, MobileSyrup has reached out to Samsung to find out how people can return items and pick up devices that are being repaired.
Source: Samsung Canada
