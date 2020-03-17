Motorola Edge+ alleged press renders surface online

Motorola’s first flagship in several years has been leaked again. This time, official-looking press renders were shared by well-known leaker Evan Blass.
Blass’ tweet doesn’t reveal very much about the handset, but it shows off the curved hole-punch display, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a 108-megapixel shooter. Based on previous leaks of the device, a Snapdragon 865 processor powers the Edge Plus, and the smartphone features either eight or 12GB of RAM and a 5,000mAh battery.
The rear features a 108-megapixel sensor, as well as a 16-megapixel wide-angle shooter and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera.
It’s still unclear when Motorola will officially unveil the handset. Previous leaks suggested the phone would launch at MWC 2020, but since it was cancelled, it’s now unclear.
This handset will reportedly launch in blue and red.
Source: Evan Blass
