News

Microsoft closes stores worldwide in response to COVID-19

Stores are closed 'until further notice'

Mar 17, 2020

9:24 AM EDT

Microsoft is the latest tech giant to close all of its stores worldwide in response to the continuous spread of COVID-19.

The tech giant sent out an email to customers saying that it was closing its stores to “help protect the health and safety of our customers and employees.”

Microsoft has not said how long the store closures will remain in effect, but says that customers can still find support through its website.

“During this unprecedented time, the best way we can serve you is to do everything we can to help minimize the risk of the virus spreading,” the email stated.

Similarly, Apple recently announced that it was closing all of its stores until March 27th, However, the tech giant’s website now indicates that the closure could extend beyond that date.

Source: Microsoft

