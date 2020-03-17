Wow Mobile temporarily closes retail stores due to COVID-19

Wow Mobile announced plans to temporarily close retail stores across Canada to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
In a post to its Facebook page, the retailer said “The impact of COVID-19 continues to be felt by individuals and communities around the world. Given the rapidly changing environment, we must all do our part in slowing its spread.”
The closures will begin Tuesday, March 17th. Further, Wow Mobile says the situation is constantly evolving and it will let customers know if it changes plans.
You can view the statement in full below:
“The impact of COVID-19 continues to be felt by individuals and communities around the world. Given the rapidly changing environment, we must all do our part in slowing its spread.
We are taking the next step to protect the safety of our people and communities by temporarily closing retail stores across Canada beginning today Tuesday, March 17.
The situation is constantly evolving, so our plans may change and if they do, we’ll let you know
We look forward to coming back to serve our communities with our signature personalized, unbiased advice soon!
Be kind to one another,
WOW! mobile boutique”
Wow Mobile is jointly owned by Rogers and Telus. It joins other Canadian carriers in closing retail stores to help mitigate the spread.
