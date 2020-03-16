Toronto enables 24-hour retail deliveries to ensure stores are stocked

The City of Toronto is enabling 24-hour retail deliveries to ensure that stores have essential goods in stock amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
All retail businesses are now exempt from the city’s noise bylaw to facilitate after-hour deliveries.
“By exempting retail businesses from the City’s noise bylaw right now, we will ensure that retailers can receive deliveries 24 hours of a day, seven days a week,” Mayor John Tory said in a press release.
The city has had to implement this after Canadians have been panic-buying and leaving stores empty, as the coronavirus continues to spread across the country.
“There is no need for residents to panic-buy and stockpile. While being prepared for emergencies is always advised, any bulk purchasing beyond a two-week supply jeopardizes the ability of vulnerable people to access essential food and health supplies,” the City of Toronto notes in a press release.
The city moved to make this change after the Retail Council of Canada made the suggestion to allow for additional deliveries for retailers.
Source: City of Toronto
