PREVIOUS|
Business

Toronto enables 24-hour retail deliveries to ensure stores are stocked

This is in response to the panic-buying occurring amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Mar 16, 2020

2:19 PM EDT

0 comments

City of Toronto daytime

The City of Toronto is enabling 24-hour retail deliveries to ensure that stores have essential goods in stock amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

All retail businesses are now exempt from the city’s noise bylaw to facilitate after-hour deliveries.

“By exempting retail businesses from the City’s noise bylaw right now, we will ensure that retailers can receive deliveries 24 hours of a day, seven days a week,” Mayor John Tory said in a press release.

The city has had to implement this after Canadians have been panic-buying and leaving stores empty, as the coronavirus continues to spread across the country.

“There is no need for residents to panic-buy and stockpile. While being prepared for emergencies is always advised, any bulk purchasing beyond a two-week supply jeopardizes the ability of vulnerable people to access essential food and health supplies,” the City of Toronto notes in a press release.

The city moved to make this change after the Retail Council of Canada made the suggestion to allow for additional deliveries for retailers.

Source: City of Toronto 

Related Articles

News

Mar 6, 2020

10:45 AM EST

Toronto woman charged $76 after coughing in an Uber

News

Mar 12, 2020

5:24 PM EDT

YouTuber compares Tesla Model 3 to the new Model Y

Business

Mar 16, 2020

1:34 PM EDT

Air Canada now allows passengers to cancel their bookings online for free

News

Mar 16, 2020

5:19 PM EDT

Apple explains its return policy amid coronavirus store closures

Comments